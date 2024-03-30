"She actually killed her husband"- Former WWE personality recalls teaming up with a "murderous woman" (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, who was known as Zeb Colter in WWE, recently recalled teaming up with Evelyn Stevens when he was an active wrestler.

The 74-year-old has been a part of the pro wrestling industry for over five decades, during which he has handled various on and off-screen roles. Dutch was a full-time competitor during the 70s and 80s, competing for various promotions worldwide.

During the latest episode Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell told a story about Evelyn Stevens, whom he teamed up with in 1984 to take on Angel and Rick Rude in a mixed tag team match. The former WWE manager added that he has no memory of the event but was reminded of the same by the host of his other podcast.

"So I was doing my other podcast and the guy brought it up. He said, ‘You tag teamed with this female against Rick Rude and somebody.' I did not remember her at all. Even when I looked her picture up, I still didn’t even recognize her. I had two matches with her in the corner and don’t even remember. Then I heard later that three years later, she shot and killed her husband. So I am the only wrestler that has probably tag-teamed with a murderous woman. She actually killed her husband, but I have never heard of the girl. Nobody else has heard of her either." [From 20:56 onwards]

Dutch Mantell worked for WWE as a manager during two separate tenures. He managed top names such as Jack Swagger and Cesaro as Zeb Colter.

Meanwhile, Evelyn Stevens was arrested for murder of her husband Frank Riegle after he was shot three times in the head and chest. Stevens was then convicted and given a 20-year sentence. The sentence was pardoned after five years.

