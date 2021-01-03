"She is beautiful inside and out" — D-Von Dudley on his infatuation with Stephanie McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recently admitted that he has always been infatuated with Stephanie McMahon and said that he would have loved to date her.

D-Von Dudley is regarded as a part of one of the greatest tag teams of all time alongside Bubba Ray Dudley, collectively known as The Dudley Boyz. D-Von Dudley currently works as a WWE producer. Stephanie McMahon has been on WWE television for over two decades, but her on-screen appearances have become rare recently. She is married to Triple H, and the couple has three daughters together.

Appearing on the Average Blokes Show, D-Von Dudley was shown different types of tables and asked whom he'd like to put through each table. D-Von picked Stephanie McMahon when a jagged table was shown, revealing that Bubba and himself always wanted to put her through a table, but they never got an opportunity to do the same. D-Von also said that Bubba made fun of him when he previously revealed that he had a crush on Stephanie during an episode of WWE Ride Along. [H/T WrestlingInc]

"I would have loved to have dated Stephanie McMahon. I am infatuated with Stephanie McMahon. She is beautiful inside and out, funny, charismatic. She is everything that I would think that a woman should be if I wasn't married [laughs]," said D-Von Dudley

D-Von Dudley then jokingly said that he could put her through a table and then give her a big hug when Triple H isn't looking.

D-Von Dudley named two WWE stars apart from Stephanie McMahon whom he wants to put through a table

During the interview, D-Von revealed that he would like to put Bubba Ray Dudley through a wooden picnic bench. D-Von commented that he wants to get back at his tag team partner who hit him in the chest before yelling "Get the tables!" at him D-Von quipped that his chest still hurts due to their iconic sequence.

The Dudley Boyz

Stephanie isn't the only McMahon that D-Von would like to put through a table, as the WWE Hall of Famer named Vince McMahon as another one of his candidates. In this scenario, a dining hall was shown, which had rows of tables, similar to a cafeteria. D-Von said that he had tried to put Vince through a table before, but D-Generation X came to the rescue.