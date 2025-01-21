"She is so breaking up with him," "Let's go LivDom" - WWE fans extremely divided over Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's ongoing situation

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's on-screen relationship in WWE has garnered more attention for The Judgment Day and advanced the faction's storyline in the past few months. However, fans are extremely divided. Some want the couple to break up, while others think that it is not happening anytime soon.

Last year, Liv Morgan infiltrated The Judgment Day and took everything away from Rhea Ripley as the faction booted The Terror Twins out for good. This also led to the beginning of a new relationship between Morgan and Dominik Mysterio on Monday Night RAW.

Lately, Dirty Dom has been in the doghouse after Liv Morgan lost the Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley. On the recent edition of WWE RAW, more tension was teased between the popular couple, which eventually ended on a positive note.

Trending

After the show, fans reacted to the segment and questioned where the storyline would lead heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. While many believe Mysterio will get dumped in the coming weeks, others believe LivDom increases views for WWE, and they won't break up anytime soon.

Expand Tweet

"Ahh so they're splitting," a fan claimed.

"She is so breaking up with him," one fan wrote.

"She's done with him. time for them split anyway," another fan wrote.

While many are expecting a split, some want LivDom to remain strong in the coming weeks:

"Lets go LivDom is back," one fan said.

"We all know Liv couldn’t stay mad," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan explains how she fell for Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

Last year, Liv Morgan devised a master plan to exploit The Judgment Day and rule the women's division on Monday Night RAW. However, the plan didn't go accordingly as she claims to have fallen for Dominik Mysterio by accident.

In an interview on Ringside Fest 2024, the former Women's World Champion explained she got close to Dominik Mysterio to make Rhea Ripley jealous. However, one thing led to another, and she fell for Dirty Dom on WWE RAW.

"To be honest, I only wanted to lure Dominik [Mysterio] to hurt Rhea [Ripley] because I was going to take everything from Rhea, and that very much included Dominik. But after spending so much time with him and hanging around with him, I guess I started catching feelings, and it all became very real to me," Morgan explained.

It'll be interesting to see what transpires next between the two.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback