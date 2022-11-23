Bianca Belair has commented on working with Bayley, stating that the latter brings out the best in her.

The two stars have been involved in an angle since The Role Model returned to WWE at SummerSlam. They collided for the RAW Women's Championship in a Ladder match at Extreme Rules and in a Last Woman Standing match at Crown Jewel, which were all won by The EST of WWE.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Bianca Belair described Bayley as a passionate and dedicated worker. She stated that the latter would have her moment at WrestleMania, as she's the only member of the Four Horsewomen that hasn't headlined The Show of Shows.

“She pushes me, she brings the best out of me. Being able to work with her, she’s taught me so much. Look at what she’s doing now—she’s a true leader. As annoying as Damage CTRL has been, you have to respect the way she fought to bring IYO and Dakota with her. Her passion and dedication are amazing, and she’s going to have her WrestleMania moment," said Belair.

Bianca Belair reflects on her first feud with Bayley

After The EST of WWE moved to the SmackDown brand, her first feud was with The Role Model. After the former captured the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37, she was set to defend the title against Bayley at Money in the Bank in 2020, but the latter sustained an injury.

Bianca Belair stated that Bayley makes her better, and she doesn't get enough credit for her work:

“When I first started on SmackDown in 2019, my success in WWE wouldn’t have been possible without our work together. She’s so believable, and she makes me better. Bayley does not get the credit she deserves.”

Bianca Belair and The Role Model will be on opposing teams at Survivor Series when they collide in the 5-on-5 Women's WarGames match at the event. It'll be interesting to see whose team will emerge victorious.

