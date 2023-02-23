"She calls me up, and goes, 'I never thought you liked me,'" - Stephanie McMahon had a huge misunderstanding with top WWE star

Stephanie McMahon is no longer an active member of WWE's management team but is still one of the most well-liked personalities in wrestling. During the latest episode of his podcast, Mick Foley revealed how Stephanie initially had a misconception that he did not like her in real life.

Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley have known each other since the Attitude Era and later had a stint together as on-screen authority figures in 2016. While they've shared a great friendship over the years, Stephanie earlier on wasn't sure whether Foley appreciated what she brought to the table.

Mick Foley recalled when he pitched the stories for his children's book Tales from Wrescal Lane, which wasn't published until he returned to WWE in 2003.

The book also featured fun fictional incidents involving Stephanie McMahon and her father. Once she learned about it, she called Mick Foley to clear the air about their relationship behind the scenes.

Here's what Stephanie reportedly told the Hardcore legend, as revealed on this week's Foley is Pod episode:

"It wouldn't go on to be published for three more years because I had a falling out with the company, and when we mended fences, the first thing I asked Vince was, 'Can we do that book now?' So it came out three years later than it should have, and Stephanie sees it in 2001, and she calls me up, and she goes, 'Honestly, I never thought you liked me.' And I was like, 'Why would you feel that?'" [From 7:48 onwards]

What did Vince McMahon tell Stephanie McMahon about Mick Foley?

A fascinating aspect of the story is that despite McMahon's apparent misinterpretation of how Foley perceived her, she and the WWE Hall of Famer worked together between 1999 and 2001 when he was a top star for the company.

Vince McMahon was apparently also aware of Stephanie McMahon's reservations about her equation with Mick Foley.

In reality, Foley was always a fan of Stephanie, and he ensured she knew there weren't any problems between them during their phone call.

Foley continued:

"She said she even mentioned it to her dad, and her dad was like, 'Oh, don't worry about Mick. Once he gets to know you, he will appreciate you.' But to tell you the truth, I always liked her. I always thought what she brought as a talent on air was great." [From 8:50 onwards]

