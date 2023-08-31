"She has no charisma" - Wrestling veteran highlights problems with WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY's character

Wrestling veteran Konnan feels IYO SKY does not have an interesting character in her current run in WWE.

SKY is part of the Bayley-led Damage CTRL faction. She won the Money in the Bank contract earlier this year and cashed in at SummerSlam 2023 to become the new WWE Women's Champion. The faction is a prominent feature on SmackDown.

On a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran mentioned that SKY lacks charisma even though her current storyline caught his attention when she cashed in the Money In The Bank contract.

He felt that her friendly squabbles with Bayley gave her character some depth, but she is yet to morph into a compelling personality on TV.

"She has no charisma. And I am into her storyline now. Well, I was into it because she just cashed in that Money In The Bank thing. But they are separating her and Bayley and it's kind of funny how her and Bayley were going back and forth and doing one-upmanship. But yeah, she's not an interesting character whatsoever." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

IYO SKY defeated Zelina Vega on WWE SmackDown

Heading into last week's SmackDown, Zelina Vega had two victories over the Women's Champion IYO SKY. This led to a match between the two stars on the show with the title on the line.

The Genius of the Sky put on a brilliant title defense as she went move-for-move with her opponent, even besting Zelina in some exchanges. Finally, she hit the LWO member with a devastating Over the Moonsault for the win and retained her title.

Her Damage CTRL team members Bayley and Dakota Kai rushed to the ring to celebrate with her in the aftermath of the encounter.

Do you agree with Konnan's opinions on IYO?