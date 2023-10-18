"She'd kill me" - WWE Hall of Famer wants to return after almost three years to wrestle Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is one of the hottest stars in WWE at the moment, so much so that she is being forced to defend her championship at Crown Jewel in a fatal five-way match.

Ripley has plenty of credible challengers in WWE. However, wrestling veteran Torrie Wilson is also seemingly open to making her return to the company for the first time since Royal Rumble 2021 to fight The Eradicator.

At the recent K&S Wrestlefest, Wilson claimed she was obsessed with Ripley but was aware she would 'kill' her if they locked horns.

"I think if I could wrestle someone today, I’m a little obsessed with Rhea Ripley, but she’d kill me. But at least it’d be fun." (H/T PostWrestling)

Wilson was seen as one of the most popular female wrestlers of her time but failed to win a title in her lengthy run. This could motivate her to make a comeback and possibly challenge Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

WWE fans don't seem happy with Rhea Ripley's current title reign

This week, Ripley reached 200 days as Women's World Champion after winning the gold back at WrestleMania 39 from Charlotte Flair.

Over the past six months, The Eradicator has defended her championship against the likes of Zelina Vega, Raquel Rodriguez, and Natalya. Despite this, many fans believe Ripley could have put her title on the line more often. She failed to defend her gold at major shows like SummerSlam, Fastlane, and Payback. This could be a significant reason behind the backlash from fans.

Rhea Ripley will defend her title at the upcoming Crown Jewel event against Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez. The bout will take place on November 4, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

