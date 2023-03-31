"She definitely paved the way" - Top WWE Superstar heavily praises Ronda Rousey's contributions

WWE is just a couple of days away from WrestleMania 39, and Ronda Rousey secured a spot on the card for the two-night event at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Recently, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair heavily praised Rousey's contribution to the world of sports.

Last year, Ronda Rousey returned to the company for a second run after her brief hiatus. She later won the SmackDown Women's Championship on two different occasions and turned heel alongside her long-time best friend Shayna Baszler.

Last year, she also lost the title to a returning Charlotte Flair. Speaking to The Ringer, The Queen heavily praised the Baddest Woman on the Planet and spoke highly of her contribution to the world of sports. Check it out:

“The demeanor, the attitude. No one had ever seen that,” Charlotte said. “And then she went off to do Fast & Furious, Entourage, Sports Illustrated. She definitely paved the way, 100 percent. Serena and Venus [Williams, the tennis stars so famous you likely don’t need me to tell you their surname] obviously, as well. And I also think the U.S. women’s soccer team that won the Olympics. I think it was a combination of those things. But Ronda definitely opened doors.” [H/T - The Ringer]

Flair even went on to put Rousey on the same list as Serena and Venus and mentioned how the former SmackDown Women's Champion opened the doors for other women to come.

Ronda Rousey will compete at WWE WrestleMania Night Two

In 2018, Ronda Rousey made her debut for the Stamford-based company and changed the landscape of the women's division. She later won her first WrestleMania match alongside Kurt Angle.

However, her singles run at the Grandest Stage of Them All has not lived up to expectations. In 2019, she lost a Triple Threat match and the WWE RAW Women's Championship to Becky Lynch.

Last year, she returned to WWE and won the Women's Royal Rumble match. Unfortunately, she was unable to beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 for the Smackdown Women's Championship.

She was recently announced for the upcoming Women's Fatal 4 Way match, where she will team up with Shayna Baszler. It will be interesting to see if Rousey and Baszler get a win at the Showcase of the Immortals in California.

