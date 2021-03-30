"She deserved better" - Maria Kanellis sacrificed her spot for current female superstar at WrestleMania 35

Former WWE Diva Maria Kanellis revealed on Twitter that it was her decision to get eliminated first during the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35.

The second annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal took place on the kickoff show at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. The 17-woman free-for-all saw Maria Kanellis being the first woman to get thrown out of the match.

A fan recently asked Kanellis whether it was her decision to get eliminated first during the match. Kanellis responded to the fan and confirmed that it was her decision to be the one to get thrown out of the match first. She revealed that she didn't want Candice LeRae to be the one to get eliminated first from the match as it was the NXT Superstar's first WrestleMania. Kanellis then heaped major praise on LeRae.

Check out the heartfelt tweet below:

It was. I wanted Candice to not be first. I didn’t care how far I went but for Candice it was her first Wrestlemania and I wanted for her to at least me able to look around. She deserved better. Candice is amazing!! https://t.co/nk74FBz65i — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) March 29, 2021

Candice LeRae was eliminated moments after Maria Kanellis was thrown out

The early moments of the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal saw Ember Moon eliminating Maria Kanellis from the match with ease. Candice LeRae was then eliminated by Asuka moments later. Carmella was the eventual winner of the match after she threw Sarah Logan out of the ring. You can watch the entire match below:

Maria Kanellis' tweet garnered a string of positive responses from fans, with many commending her for sacrificing her spot to let a newcomer enjoy the spotlight for a while.

Dedication is a quality that should never be underestimated. For the love of... is not a fairytale. It is a hope and a dream in your mind. It is not good or bad or even ugly. It is a journey which is the destination. I love you, my friend. Keep being you. #bgsd https://t.co/FOOgMEQ5vy — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) March 28, 2021

Maria Kanellis had a pretty interesting year in 2019 and went on to become the WWE 24/7 Champion. She was released by WWE following WrestleMania 36 in 2020 as a part of the company's budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Candice LeRae is doing pretty well for herself on WWE TV currently. She is one of the most popular female superstars on WWE NXT.

What are your thoughts on Maria Kanellis sacrificing her spot during the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal so that LeRae would get to spend a few more seconds in the ring? Sound off in the comment section.