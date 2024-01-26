"She deserves better", "Dumb baldy"- WWE Universe slams Triple H over the booking of recently rehired superstar

Triple H has re-hired several superstars who left WWE under the former regime of Vince McMahon. However, a star-studded roster has also resulted in some of the names taking a back seat for a while which often does not sit well with fans. The same is the story with Kairi Sane as many people are disappointed with how the Japanese star has been booked since returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

After a below-par first stint that ended in 2021, Kairi Sane returned to the Stamford-based promotion at Crown Jewel Premium Live Event last year. The former NXT Women's Champion assisted IYO SKY in the latter's match against Bianca Belair, aligning with Damage CTRL in the process. However, the Japanese star has failed to hit the ground running in her second stint so far. Kairi has competed in just five televised matches since coming back and has just one victory across WWE TV programming and live shows.

Fans have also not been impressed with Sane's booking and many people slammed Triple H for how he has handled the return of the Japanese star. However, some fans are still patient and believe The Game has a long story in mind.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Triple H was influential in Kairi Sane's return to WWE

Triple H has done an excellent job at providing the much-needed depth to the WWE roster since taking over the creative duties. Several stars have made their return to the Stamford-based company after leaving under the older regime and The Game has played a significant role in bringing them back.

Kairi Sane was also rumored to be heading to the global wrestling juggernaut in August last year, with reports stating that Triple H was a big factor in the Japanese star choosing to re-sign. The Damage CTRL member finally returned at Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event.

Kairi's first and only win since her return came in December 2023 when she teamed up with Asuka after three years to defeat Mia Yim and Zelina Vega. The duo also had a confrontation with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance last week on SmackDown and they will challenge for the gold on the blue brand this week.

The 35-year-old star is also expected to take part in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match where one of her Damage CTRL stablemates, Bayley, is the favorite to go all the way. WWE has been teasing a rift between the two ever since the former made her return and we could finally see the payoff at the Stamford-based company's upcoming premium live event.

