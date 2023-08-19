"She is so impressive" – Natalya wants to work with 26-year-old WWE star (Exclusive)

Natalya is keen to work with more up-and-coming WWE stars. In an exclusive interview, The Queen of Harts highlighted Lyra Valkyria as someone she would like to cross paths with on television one day.

Valkyria began appearing on NXT UK in 2020 before moving to the United States in 2022 to become part of the NXT brand. The 26-year-old sometimes trains with Natalya at a personal ring that the main roster star owns with her husband, TJ Wilson, aka Tyson Kidd.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Natalya shared some kind words for Valkyria:

"Just recently Lyra from NXT, she's been coming down to our ring and working with us, and she is so impressive, and she is somebody that I really, really want to work with in the future. So it's also very inspiring for me as well because I get excited about the different women that I get a chance to work with, and I get a little bit of them right before they make it up onto the main roster." [From 12:04 – 12:27]

Watch the video above to hear Natalya's thoughts on the Montreal Screwjob, Nia Jax's wrestling future, and much more.

Current WWE star inspired Lyra Valkyria to wrestle

Born in Dublin, Ireland, Lyra Valkyria became an in-ring competitor thanks to one of wrestling's most famous Irish stars, Becky Lynch.

In a 2020 interview with Simon Hill, the NXT talent revealed that she began training just three days after watching Lynch on television:

"The inciting moment to what made me start wrestling was when I saw Becky Lynch debut on NXT," Valkyria said. "That was the first I ever saw of NXT. I think she debuted on the 26th of June in 2014 and the 29th of June was when I headed down to Fight Factory [wrestling school]."

Valkyria has been a standout performer in NXT over the last few months. One of her most notable matches took place on July 25 when she lost a non-title bout against Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

On August 22, Valkyria will team up with Dragon Lee to face Ripley and Dominik Mysterio at NXT Heatwave.

What are your thoughts on Lyra Valkyria? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya is all set for WWE Superstar Spectacle, which will take place at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium (Gachibowli Indoor Stadium), Hyderabad, India, on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE RAW every Tuesday on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 5.30 am IST.

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of WWE in India.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use the first set of quotes from this article.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here