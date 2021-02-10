"She invests time in her profession" - Bully Ray puts over current WWE RAW Superstar 

While the WWE Universe is busy talking about Nia Jax and her "hole" today, others have chosen to shine a spotlight on her rival Lana instead. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray publicly praised Lana's work ethic.

Ray is one-half of the Dudley Boyz, one of the best tag teams of all time. He's a renowned wrestler, and he has competed all over the world. Lana is a WWE Superstar, and though she has regularly been featured on WWE programming, she has never won a championship.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, hosts Dave LeGreca and Bully Ray discussed the Tables Match between Jax and Lana. LaGreca complimented Lana's selling and her facial expressions. Bully Ray expanded on this perspective with some elaborate praise.

"She invests time in her profession. She goes out there she's never boo-boo faced about anything. She's taking powerbombs by Nia Jax, and she's still getting up, she's selling, she's registering...her facials are great. Bravo, Lana, you did this the right way."

Ray commended Lana for her perseverance, as her booking has been questionable throughout her career. He pointed out that she always does her best to maximize her time on WWE RAW by selling and conveying the story WWE is trying to tell.

"I see that woman trying as hard as she can every single time she goes out there" - Bully Ray offers more praise of Lana

Nia Jax and Lana on WWE RAW

Bully Ray also commended Lana for giving it her all every time she steps into the squared circle. He put over the fact that Lana has been working with Natalya and TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) to improve her in-ring work.

"I see that woman trying as hard as she can every single time she goes out there. Lana is not Charlotte, and she's not Sasha, and she's not Bayley, yada, yada, we get it. But I'll be damned if that girl doesn't go out there and give it her all and try her hardest. I know she goes down and she rolls around with Nattie, at Nattie and TJ's place down there. She tries to get that extra work in, as we've talked about before. If you have an opportunity to get in a ring during this COVID time and keep your chops up and, you know, keep your timing down , and you're rolling and you're bumping and everything like that, you should be doing that."

Advertisement

Do you agree with Bully Ray's comments about Lana? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.