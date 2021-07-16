"She was like the ugly duckling that transformed into the swan" - Natalya on the WWE Universe's support for Tamina at WrestleMania [Exclusive]

You can't know who's over without the WWE Universe in attendance, and Natalya found out during WrestleMania that Tamina was incredibly over as they faced off against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Natalya sat down with Sportskeeda's own Rick Ucchino ahead of Money in the Bank to discuss all things WWE. When the WWE Universe's response to Tamina at WrestleMania was brought up, Natalya couldn't help but gush over her good friend and tag team partner.

"Oh, that was so special and just for Tamina to have -- you know, it's crazy because sometimes you can't really gauge how an audience feels about you until you're in front of them," Natalya said. "And of course with the virtual audience, we've all been trying to make it work, but when she heard the crowd when she heard 25,000 people chanting her name. It was like nothing she'd ever experienced before. And I think for her, it was even like an out-of-body like very surreal moment where she was like the ugly duckling that transformed into the swan, where she was finally getting the spotlight that she had never gotten before."

Always great to get to talk to the #BOAT! Even if my work WiFi failed me again... *womp womp*



Hear\see my full chat with Nattie tomorrow on @ESPN1530 and @SKWrestling_ on the InSide Kradle! #RAWCincy #MITB #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/cy13TPGSb7 — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) July 14, 2021

Natalya believes Tamina's moment at WrestleMania was very special

Natalya used this WrestleMania moment to explain the beauty behind having the WWE Universe in attendance at their events. Without them there, the wrestlers can't feed off their energy.

"And for me to watch that happen for her, whether we were playing the role of good guys or bad guys, it was so cool to see that just have everybody get behind her, and that's the beauty of the WWE audience," Natalya said. "That's the beauty of having fans is that they're gonna tell you whether they like you or hate you. You know they're gonna boo you or cheer you, they're gonna feel something for you, and that's the energy that we all feed off of as far as being live performers. So, it was just very special...WrestleMania was very special."

