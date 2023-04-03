WWE superstars Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey picked up the win in the Women's WrestleMania Showcase match, but the ending of the bout was a confusing affair.

Baszler returned to the ring without one of her shoes on before Rousey was then able to pick up the win whilst her friend looked on. The two women spent a large portion of the match on the outside. Now there is a belief that because Baszler was seen limping, she might have suffered an injury at some point on the outside.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

RISARAZZI @RISARAZZI2 i think shayna may have gotten hurt and that’s why it was a little rushed… and why her shoe disappeared i think shayna may have gotten hurt and that’s why it was a little rushed… and why her shoe disappeared

Samuel 🔪 @MotionlessFiend Did Shayna hurt her ankle? She had her shoe off and was limping. #WrestleMania Did Shayna hurt her ankle? She had her shoe off and was limping. #WrestleMania

skeletony soprano @LiquidBanjo But what happened to Shayna's shoe? But what happened to Shayna's shoe?

Ronda Rousey was already struggling with an injured arm, which is why she wasn't part of the match for a large period of time and only tagged in to be part of the finish. That being said, there are many members of the WWE Universe who are looking for answers regarding the end of the match.

Shayna Baszler lost her shoe and the finish looked as though it was rushed because of whatever issue the former Women's Champion was having with her ankle. Shayna's missing shoe has now become one of the biggest mysteries of this year's WWE WrestleMania.

bunny @JuanitaCarlile Shayna seems like she got hurt, hence them missing from the ring for so long and coming back without a shoe, just to get the win. #Wrestlemania Shayna seems like she got hurt, hence them missing from the ring for so long and coming back without a shoe, just to get the win. #Wrestlemania

Nik @Niks4422 @kotasbaez Did you see what happened to shayna why she came in without a shoe at the end? @kotasbaez Did you see what happened to shayna why she came in without a shoe at the end?

Mike Mackiewicz @Boomz_Mike The fact that all Shayna did was lose a shoe and Ronda sat there and they get a win is ridiculous. Stop treating the Women’s tag division as a joke! #WrestleMania The fact that all Shayna did was lose a shoe and Ronda sat there and they get a win is ridiculous. Stop treating the Women’s tag division as a joke! #WrestleMania

Do you think Shayna Baszler suffered an injury at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

