"She'll get over" - Veteran wants Lacey Evans to team up with former IMPACT Wrestling star in WWE (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling personality Dutch Mantell says he'd like to see Lacey Evans form a team with recently re-signed WWE star Chelsea Green.

The latter made her return to the company as a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match last January. She was immediately eliminated from the bout by Rhea Ripley, the eventual winner of the match.

Green was involved in an alliance with Carmella on RAW for several weeks until the Princess of Staten Island sustained an injury. Meanwhile, Lacey Evans was repackaged again after Triple H took over creative, and she currently portrays a heel on SmackDown.

On the latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell shared that Lacey could succeed if she's given a good role in WWE. He added that she could form an interesting team with Chelsea Green.

"Lacey Evans, I liked her. They've tried two things with her I know and I think if they'd give her a part and stay with it, she'll get over. I'd like to see Lacey Evans with Chelsea Green. I'd like to see them together. I think they kind of match up. They've got some pretty big girls in that division now," said Mantell. [12:35 – 13:15]

When was Lacey Evans' last match in WWE?

The 33-year-old star has only had a handful of matches this year, and she's not currently involved in a major storyline on TV.

Her last televised match was on the March 24th episode of SmackDown, where she teamed up with Xia Li to take on Shotzi and Natalya in the WrestleMania Showcase Qualifying Match, which she lost.

Evans had a memorable run during her early days on the main roster, as she was involved in a feud with Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. She's yet to hold a title in WWE.

