"She'll never be a star" - WWE Universe believes Triple H is prioritizing 32-year-old superstar over the entire SmackDown women's division

Triple H might be new when it comes to booking superstars on the main roster, but Hunter has spent nearly a decade working as the Creative Head of NXT. The WWE Universe, however, has begun to believe that The Game is prioritizing Lacey Evans over the entire SmackDown Women's division.
Last year, Triple H became the Creative Head of the company and was promoted to Chief Content Officer for all three brands. The Game made several changes to the product to increase the quality of the shows on the main roster and the monthly events.
WWE has been airing vignettes for Lacey Evans' return for months and she appeared on last night's SmackDown. However, the WWE Universe is under the belief that The Game is promoting Evans over the women's locker room as several superstars haven't been on television for a while:
Lacey Evans was repackaged once more as she went back to her army roots and adopted WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter's finishing move Cobra Clutch.
Triple H also put Lacey Evans in the Women's Royal Rumble match
Before Lacey Evans went on maternal leave, Vince McMahon pushed the Sassy Souther Bell to the moon. She was involved in a program with Charlotte Flair and Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship during her run.
Upon her return, she was repackaged once more on the blue brand. However, the new gimmick didn't work and she was written off for a while. Fans expected Lacey Evans to leave WWE after Triple H created a new regime.
However, the fans were wrong as Triple H gave her another repackage similar to her original gimmick from NXT. After weeks of vignettes, she faced enhancement talent on a recent episode of SmackDown.
After her win, she declared her entry for the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match at the event. It will be interesting to see how Evans performs in the upcoming gimmick match.
