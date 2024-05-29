"She looks real" - Ex-WWE star spoke highly of Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill became one of WWE's biggest signings as the former TBS Champion moved to the Stamdord-based promotion from AEW. Meanwhile, Vix Crow (aka Alicia Fox), spoke highly of The Storm.

Jade Cargill has impressed fans and critics with her work at All Elite Wrestling as the longest-reigning TBS Women's Champion. The Storm took it a bit further and moved to the Stamford-based promotion. Cargill has been booked and presented well in the company since she became a regular on Friday Night SmackDown.

During an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, the host asked Fox to give her opinion on Jade Cargill. The former Divas Champion spoke highly of The Storm and wants her to succeed further in the Stamford-based promotion.

Trending

"I'm a big Jade Cargill fan. When she was at Dynamite, I was a big fan of her. She looks like a cartoon. She looks real. I would love to see her really find her speed in there and do it," said Fox [From 21:30 to 21:50]

Check out the entire video below:

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair were victorious at WWE King & Queen of the Ring 2024

Jade Cargill aligned with Naomi and Bianca Belair on Friday Night SmackDown to retaliate against Damage CTRL heading into WrestleMania XL. The trio defeated the faction in a six-woman tag team match and got a title shot against the champions.

During WWE Backlash France, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair defeated The Kabuki Warriors to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for the first time. The two were also drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during the annual Draft.

After winning the titles, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair entered the Queen of the Ring tournament. While Cargill lost to Nia Jax via DQ, Belair also lost to The Irresistible Force in the bracket's semi-finals.

However, Cargill and Belair defended their titles at WWE King & Queen of the Ring 2024 against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae. The two stars successfully retained their titles in Saudi Arabia.

What are your thoughts on Jade Cargill? Sound off using the discuss button.

Please credit Muscle Man Malcolm and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription while using any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback