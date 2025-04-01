"She had a lot of plastic surgery, did she?" - WWE veteran thinks Charlotte Flair "doesn't look like she did before she left"

A WWE veteran has shared his two cents on Charlotte Flair's appearance after her return earlier this year. Dutch Mantell said The Queen looks a bit different than she did previously on WWE TV.

Charlotte made her long-anticipated return at this year's Royal Rumble and ultimately won the Women's Royal Rumble match. She punched her ticket to a Women's title match at WrestleMania 41, where she will face Tiffany Stratton for the belt.

On a recent episode of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton engaged in a war of words via satellite. By the time the segment came to an end, it was clear that Flair had won the war of words. Former WWE on-screen manager Dutch Mantell had the following to say about The Queen on his podcast Story Time with Dutch Mantell:

"Hey, did Charlotte Flair get some... she had a lot of plastic surgery, did she? Well, she doesn't look like she did before she left." [3:40-3:51]

Charlotte Flair believes Tiffany Stratton is a future star

The Queen wants nothing but to put Tiffany Stratton down at 'Mania and become the new WWE Women's Champion in the process. A few years ago, she was all praise for the young gun in an interview on The Michael Kay Show. Here's what she said:

“There is a future star, I mean she’s a star now, her name is Tiffany Stratton. She’s like, ‘It’s because of you I wanted to become a wrestler’ and I’m like, ‘Hold on, I’m not that old Tiffany, please don’t say that in interviews’ [laughs] But she’s that young. It blows my mind to realize that. I’ve had a hard time enjoying the journey and I’m just now learning how to enjoy the journey, I’ve been [constantly on] go.” [H/T Fightful]

Flair is getting close to breaking her father Ric Flair's record of 16 world titles. She recently stated that if John Cena breaks her father's record first, she will break his, at some point in the future.

