"She should have been on the main roster years ago" - Brie Bella on former NXT Women's Champion

Brie Bella has shared her thoughts on former WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. The WWE Hall of Famer believes that Ripley is an amazing talent who should have been on the main roster years ago.

Brie Bella was named to the WWE Hall of Fame alongside her sister Nikki in 2020 and worked for the WWE from 2007 to 2016. She won the WWE Divas Championship, and she is one half of one of the greatest female teams in pro wrestling, the Bella Twins. Ripley is one of the top stars in WWE NXT's talented women's division. She is a former NXT Women's Champion, and she defended the title at WWE WrestleMania 36.

In an interview with Ashley Graham of Pretty Big Deal, Brie Bella spoke about how Ripley's WWE career has impressed her. Bella praised Ripley's look, her presence and her in-ring skills. Bella also admitted that she's disappointed that Ripley hasn't been called up to the main roster yet.

"I am actually bummed she is not on the main roster yet. She constantly puts out great matches, her look is incredible, her presence going to the ring and she is still in NXT, which is great for NXT, but I'm like, 'She should have been on the main roster years ago'. Especially, her storyline with Charlotte, I was like, 'That is someone who should be headlining Monday Night RAW.'"

Rhea Ripley is an incredible talent, and many fans in the WWE Universe are of the opinion that her main roster debut is incoming. Brie Bella agrees as well, with the lavish praise she has given to Ripley for her in-ring ability and skill.

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella reveal who is the most athletic person they have ever seen

Brie Bella and her sister Nikki Bella also commented on who she believes is the most athletic woman on WWE's roster, and it should come as no surprise that her pick is Bianca Belair. Nikki believes that Belair is the most athletic human being she has ever seen in her life, and even referred to Belair as being a "show stopper."

"Bianca Belair, she’s beautiful, fun to watch, and she is the most athletic human being I’ve ever seen in my life. What she can do...she is another one...she’s a show stopper."

Based on her comments, it is clear that Brie Bella and Nikki Bella have a high opinion of WWE's women's roster. The WWE continue to produce top talent in their women's division, and hopefully will continue to do so for a long time.