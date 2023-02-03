"She needed to go back" - Former Champion on Chelsea Green's WWE Royal Rumble return

Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green returned to the Stamford-based promotion at the Royal Rumble.

Her husband, Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) couldn't stop himself from praising her despite initially joking about her record-setting quick elimination.

During her initial run, she spent much of her time in NXT. After a brief stint on SmackDown in 2020, Green sustained an injury. After months of inactivity, she was released from the company on April 15, 2021, alongside other wrestlers.

While speaking with MuscleManMalcolm, Matt Cardona was asked to comment on Chelsea's return. He made it clear he was proud of her, considering she barely got a cup of coffee on the main roster before her release.

"She was in the Royal Rumble? I missed it. [laughs] Maybe that’s when I went to go take a piss [laughs].

I’m super proud of Chelsea Green, super happy for her to go back to WWE. She needed to go back. She didn’t even have a cup of coffee there. She had the Keurig pod, and the Keurig didn’t even press brew. She didn’t have a taste. She gets to go now, and she’s a superstar, and now the whole world’s gonna know," Cardona said. [2:18-2:43]

You can watch the entire clip below.

What WWE has in store for Chelsea Green post-Royal Rumble

As seen during the Royal Rumble match itself, Chelsea Green portrayed an entitled character, which is sort of on the lines of what the creative team has planned for her. According to Fightful, she is all set to explore a new theme:

“There have been tentative creative plans for her to play a comedic ‘Karen’ type character based on what we heard.” [H/T: NoDQ]

For those unaware, "Karen" is slang for a white woman perceived as entitled or demanding beyond reason.

She appeared on WWE Digital Exclusive post the Women's Rumble match, giving away a glimpse of her on-screen character.

“I’m reporting you, him, him. I’m reporting all of you. I was supposed to be in Wrestlemania. Chelsea Green, up in lights.”

It remains to be seen as to which brand she will be assigned to. It would not be improbable to expect Chelsea Green to show up on SmackDown this week.

