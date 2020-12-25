"She never recovered" - Jim Ross on Chyna and Triple H's break-up

Jim Ross has offered his opinion on how Chyna reacted to her break-up with Triple H. The D-Generation X members dated in the late 1990s before Triple H became involved in a relationship with Stephanie McMahon.

Chyna continued to work for WWE around the same time that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon began their relationship. The former Women’s Champion then left the company in November 2001 and she did not appear in WWE again.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross recalled to Conrad Thompson that he often had to speak to a tearful Chyna backstage at WWE shows. In his opinion, The Ninth Wonder of the World never fully recovered from her relationship with Triple H ending.

"The love of her life and her had a break-up, and I think that she never recovered from that to a large degree, quite frankly," said Ross. "Those that know her better than me I’m sure will hear about this, Conrad, those who are closer to her, especially after the WWE years, which I was not. Full transparency. I think that she had to start healing again after WWE and she could just not get over the hump."

Chyna’s final WWE match took place in May 2001 when she defeated Lita at the Judgment Day pay-per-view.

Chyna’s WWE legacy

Chyna worked alongside Triple H in D-Generation X

Although Chyna only spent four years in WWE, she still had a huge impact on the wrestling industry.

The WWE legend is one of the few female Superstars to hold a men’s title (the Intercontinental Championship). She was also posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a D-Generation X member in 2019.

