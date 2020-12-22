Charlotte Flair made a return to WWE television at the TLC pay-per-view, her first appearance in the company since June. Following her return, she won the WWE Women's Tag Team titles after partnering with Asuka. After this week's RAW, Flair spoke about her tag team partner and former rival, Asuka, and how Asuka put her on the map after Flair defeated her at WrestleMania 34.

Charlotte Flair and Asuka were rivals previously and the former ended the latter's 914-day undefeated streak in WWE at WrestleMania in 2018.

While speaking on RAW Talk following RAW, Charlotte Flair said that her win against Asuka at The Show of Shows put her on the map and that she had everything to prove in that match.

"I don't think I've ever had the opportunity to say this but I really believe, when I beat Asuka when she had the [unbeaten] streak, she really cemented my legacy. She put me on the map that night. Asuka had nothing to prove, I had everything to prove. Knowing what it takes to stay on top and be on top, and see her consistently be on top, that's why I respect her. I know what that takes and no matter what, Asuka is still there, she's shoulder to shoulder with me. I don't think I play well with others, but if I'm going to be a tag team partner, I may as well be with a woman that I respect. Who I know is going to be a warrior," said Charlotte Flair. (H/T Fightful)

Charlotte also spoke about being the Women's Grand Slam champion on the show, and how she's the "real Grand Slam Champion".

Charlotte Flair in WWE in 2020

Charlotte Flair's 2020 began on a good note as she won the Women's Royal Rumble match. Instead of challenging the RAW or SmackDown Women's Champion, Flair challenged Rhea Ripley, the then NXT Women's Champion.

She defeated Ripley at The Show of Shows to win her second NXT Women's title. Charlotte Flair was then written off TV after suffering a kayfabe injury following an attack by Nia Jax.