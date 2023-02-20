"She isn't ready for THIS version of Asuka" - WWE Universe reacts to number-one contender's jab at the RAW Women's Champion

The WWE Universe is already siding with new number-one contender Asuka over Bianca Belair. The RAW Women's Champion's historic reign may be in jeopardy at WrestleMania 39.

Soon after the The Empress of Tomorrow picked up the victory inside the chamber at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Bianca posted a tweet claiming that she was "ready" for the new challenger.

The 41-year-old superstar responded with a tweet of her own, calling the EST a "natural born comedian."

ASUKA / 明日華 @WWEAsuka Good morning ladies and gentlemen .



Bianca tweeted, "I'm ready for Asuka".

The WWE Universe has posted some interesting reactions to the jab. One fan specifically pointed out that Asuka should save us from Bianca. You can check them out below:

ComicCollector @ComicCollectJP @WWEAsuka Finally the belt will be put on Asuka. HHH slowly rebuilding his great run of NXT. @WWEAsuka Finally the belt will be put on Asuka. HHH slowly rebuilding his great run of NXT.

DeVon Standifer @DevonStandifer @WWEAsuka I don't think she realizes what truly awaits her at Wrestlemania...the killer Kana is comin! @WWEAsuka I don't think she realizes what truly awaits her at Wrestlemania...the killer Kana is comin!

Whilst the two have faced each other a couple of times in the past, including a remarkable triple threat bout also featuring Becky Lynch at the Hell in a Cell premium live event last year, this will be the first time the two have been involved in a major singles program.

The Empress of Tomorrow has racked up a string of losses on The Grandest Stage, beginning in 2018 at WrestleMania 34 where her undefeated streak was broken by Charlotte Flair. This year, however, things could be different.

Meanwhile, Bianca has been RAW Women's Champion since defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 last year.

Asuka made history at WWE Elimination Chamber

Bianca Belair's 200-plus day reign as RAW Women's Champion is already in the history books. She is the longest-reigning black world champion of the Stamford-based promotion.

Her WrestleMania opponent made history herself at WWE Elimination Chamber. Asuka became the first female wrestler to win the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, and Elimination Chamber.

Whether Asuka is destined to break her losing streak on The Grandest Stage in Inglewood, California remains to be seen. Needless to say, this match has the potential to steal the show.

Who do you think will walk out of WrestleMania 39 as RAW Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

