"She was really hot with me" - Former WWE Women's Champion clears the air on real-life beef with Melina

Melina was once one of the faces of the Divas division in WWE during the mid-2000s, where she won the Women's and Divas Championship on multiple occasions. Former women's Champion Candice Michelle recently cleared the air about real-life beef with Melina.

In 2007, Melina and Candice Michelle feuded on Monday Night RAW as Michelle went after the Women's Championship. Candice Michelle won her only women's title in the company when she defeated Melina for the title at Vengeance: Night of Champions in September.

Later, Michelle dropped the title to Beth Phoniex after over 100 days as champion. Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, the 44-year-old star spoke about her recent interaction with Melina, which brought up a conversation about their real-life beel while on the road. Check it out:

"I did an appearance with her [Melina] and by the way, things have been great until I walked into this appearance and she was like really upset with me. She was like I hear you telling people I was hard to work with and I was like where was this coming from? This happened years ago and we are cool with each other, right?"

Luckily, both are now good friends, and the two have made appearances together outside of the company:

"She was really hot with me and she was blaming me and I looked at her and said you were hard to work with like do you not remember? We were not friends, we made it work because we weren't friends. That was just coming up recently cause your podcast got a lot of attention and people thought they're fighting now and no we're not actually fighting now." (From 24:00 to 25:00)

Melina competed at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

In 2004, Melina Perez, aka Melina, started her journey as a competitor in WWE during the Ruthless Aggression Era. After successfully managing Johnny Nitro and Joey Mercury, Perez became a singles star.

Over the next few years, Perez won the WWE Women's Championship on three occasions and the WWE Divas Championship on two occasions before leaving the company in 2011.

Later, she appeared in several independent promotions, including NWA and IMPACT Wrestling. She also won gold outside the company before returning to WWE for sporadic appearances.

In 2022, she entered the Women's Royal Rumble match and faced Sasha Banks. Unfortunately, she was eliminated in a couple of minutes. Mickie James also made an appearance later during the same match.

