"She was my rock" - Rhea Ripley details reason for recent interaction with former WWE rival

Rhea Ripley overcame her biggest adversity on WWE's main roster by beating Charlotte Flair at the Grandest Stage of Them All to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. She recently addressed her intense interaction on the red brand against her former rival, Raquel Rodriguez.

In 2021, Rhea Ripley made her way to WWE's main roster after wrapping up her time on both developmental brands. Mami is having a successful run in the company as she faced and beat several top names. However, she made some rivals who could return to face her on the blue brand.

Last Monday, she interrupted Bianca Belair and gave her a warning before leaving. During her exit, she had an intense interaction with Raquel Rodriguez. Speaking on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump, the 26-year-old star detailed the reaction behind her interaction with Big Mami Cool.

"A lot of memories came out, a lot of memories. I tagged with Liv [Morgan] for Liv for Brutality. I tagged with Raquel [Rodriguez] when we're R&R. She was my rock in NXT. We've had many many bouts. We had a Last Woman Standing match, which was my last match in NXT... I mean I think she was trying to send me a message because she's on SmackDown and I think she's hungry for more than just the tag championships... If Raquel wants to come at me, she can come at me. If Liv wants to come at me, she can come at me," said Ripley. [From 33:35 to 34:20]

It will be interesting to see which superstar steps up to challenge Mami for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Rhea Ripley has previously feuded with Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan in WWE

In 2020, Rhea Ripley lost her NXT Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair. After failing to recapture the title, she began her feud with Raquel Rodriguez on the developmental brand, which went on for months.

After exchanging victories over each other, the two were set for a massive blowout Last Woman Standing match at NXT's New Year's Evil event. After Rodriguez won, Ripley left the developmental brand for the main roster.

Last year, Rhea Ripley teamed up with Liv Morgan for a couple of months to go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. However, the duo was not able to capture the titles.

After WrestleMania 38, The Nightmare finally turned on Morgan and brutally took her out to end their partnership. It will be interesting to see who will be Mami's first challenger for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Who should Rhea Ripley feud with first on the blue brand? Sound off in the comment section.

