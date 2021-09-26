"She ruins everything"- Top WWE star blasts Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch was quite angry with Charlotte Flair following a tag team match loss on the latest WWE Supershow.

Becky Lynch has done a remarkable job as a heel in recent weeks, though many fans aren't ready to boo her yet. This dynamic was on display when Lynch teamed up with Charlotte Flair at a recent WWE Supershow at the Giant Center in Hershey, PA. The two top heels took on Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair in a tag team match.

In the end, Bliss picked up the victory for her team, and Lynch wasn't thrilled one bit. In a fan video is currently making the rounds on Twitter, Flair can be seen leaving the match and heading backstage after the loss. Behind her, Lynch can be seen yelling "She ruins everything" multiple times, while giving autographs.

Charlotte Flair is currently involved in a feud with Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW. "The Queen" has been enjoying a dominant reign since she won the title at WWE SummerSlam. With so much momentum on her side, Flair didn't expect Alexa Bliss to pin her at the WWE Supershow event. It's safe to assume that the champion will be more cautious in the upcoming title match between the two.

Flair and Lynch both reign supreme on their respective brands right now, as they hold the gold on RAW and SmackDown, respectively. These reigns began at WWE SummerSlam, and both women will defend their titles at WWE Extreme Rules.

Flair will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules in a few hours. At the same event, Becky Lynch will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. Both women will aim to retain their titles so they can continue to dominate the women's division.

