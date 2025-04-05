"She's almost self-destructing" - Wrestling veteran questions  WWE's strategy on Tiffany Stratton after SmackDown (Exclusive) 

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Tiffany Stratton getting destroyed on the mic. The WWE Women's Champion confronted Charlotte Flair on SmackDown this week.

Ad

Wade Barrett facilitated a promo battle between Flair and Stratton. Both women took personal shots at each other. However, Charlotte roasted her WrestleMania opponent, claiming her partner Ludwig Kaiser was in her DMs. This forced Tiffany to walk out of the ring.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Mantell explained that WWE possibly didn't anticipate that Flair would completely eviscerate Tiffany Stratton during their promo segment. He noted that Stratton couldn't hang with an all-time great like Charlotte, forcing her to leave the exchange early this week. The veteran was unsure of the long-term effects of the promo but felt it didn't look good on TV.

Ad

Trending

"Well, they put her in that spot. They didn't foresee that Charlotte would completely eat her lunch on interviews, I don't think. Because if they saw that, why would they put her out there? She's almost self-destructing. I don't know if it's going to hurt her that much or anything. But people who know what to look for, we kinda know. You could see Tiffany getting frustrated, and tonight she left early like, 'Bye, I'm out of here. I'm gone,' and she left." [From 18:52 onwards]

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Ad

With this exchange, The Queen has proved that she holds the edge over Tiffany Stratton on the mic.

It will be interesting to see if Tiffy Time will retaliate and hold on to the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania this year.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the exclusive YouTube video and add H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More