"She's my aunt" - Ex-WWE star comments on Goldberg's scathing remarks about wrestling personality (Exclusive)

Former WWE star, EC3 recently shared his thoughts on Bill Goldberg. The Hall of Famer recently shared some comments that sent ripples through the wrestling world.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the Hall of Famer mentioned that he would never work for AEW, calling their product "too cheesy." Goldberg also had some scathing remarks for Tony Khan and called him a male Dixie Carter.

This week on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 mentioned that he'd never worked with Tony Khan but had a lot of experience working with Dixie Carter. The star felt she was one of the sweetest, caring persons he had ever met.

Trending

"Work? She's my aunt. Not only did I work with her, but I grew up a kin of her. I have no experience working with Tony Khan and I have a vast amount of experience working with Dixie. What I do know about Dixie is she's one of the most caring people I know, one of the sweetest people I know, she's one of the kindest people I know. She's just a bundle of joy and energy," he said.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The star pointed out that Goldberg was possibly comparing the two promoters over how they got control of prominent wrestling companies and the way they ran their businesses.

"As for a working perspective I can't compare the two. But I guess I can see what Bill's saying is maybe inherited billionaire, bought a wrestling company, and managed it in one way or another," he added. [From 0:58 onwards]

In recent conversations, Goldberg made it clear that he wanted to have one last match. It will be interesting to see in which promotion his last match takes place.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the YouTube video, with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback