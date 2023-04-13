"She's barely the female Eva Marie" - WWE fans react to former Women's Champion comparing herself to The Rock

Earlier today, former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks (a.k.a. Mercedes Moné) hailed herself as the female version of The Rock, leading many fans to give their thoughts on the statement.

Moné compared herself to The Great One after she mocked her upcoming opponent Mayu Iwatani as she sang a song whilst holding a guitar. Mercedes likened her actions to The Rock, as he has been known to make fun of his opponents by singing mocking lyrics while playing the guitar.

The current IWGP Women's Champion made a statement on social media after a fan mocked her fake guitar playing at a recent press conference.

Following her post on Twitter, wrestling fans gave mixed reactions, with some supporting her while others disagreeing with her statement:

BlueRagoon @RagoonBlue @ringsidenews_ Its going to take some time to reach the level of The Rock. Rock accomplished everything he could in wrestling, left and became a Hollywood star, then returned for a match every once in a while. She has a long way to go, but with the right moves can follow him. @ringsidenews_ Its going to take some time to reach the level of The Rock. Rock accomplished everything he could in wrestling, left and became a Hollywood star, then returned for a match every once in a while. She has a long way to go, but with the right moves can follow him.

Tracy @tracy024510 @ringsidenews_ The Rock never walked out or jumped to another wrestling promotion and she has a LONG way to go to reach that status. @ringsidenews_ The Rock never walked out or jumped to another wrestling promotion and she has a LONG way to go to reach that status.

Th3 Pr0Ph3t @Fallenprophet18 @Queenofallerass @MercedesVarnado @TheRock Y’all just be setting people up on this app. Nobody outside of her stan’s actually believe this. Your only case is her in ring work which is true but everything else… it’s not even close @Queenofallerass @MercedesVarnado @TheRock Y’all just be setting people up on this app. Nobody outside of her stan’s actually believe this. Your only case is her in ring work which is true but everything else… it’s not even close

Elenora @Pamaelic @ringsidenews_ Leaving WWE was the worst thing she could of possibly done @ringsidenews_ Leaving WWE was the worst thing she could of possibly done

Mercedes Moné left WWE last year after spending a decade in the company. She is now a member of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Stardom, where she reigns as the current IWGP Women's Champion.

When will The Rock return to WWE?

To the dismay of many, the People's Champion did not return to the ring this year at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, with a strong group of fans hoping he would take on his cousin, Roman Reigns.

Despite Rocky not showing up at Mania this year, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer recently reported that there is a chance that Dwayne Johnson may compete at WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia.

“Reigns had pretty much gone through everyone at the top tier on the roster, and with the exception of Gunther or, of course, The Rock. Dwayne Johnson, when he turned down this year due to schedule, did leave a crack in the door open about possibly doing Philadelphia at WrestleMania 40 next year, but that was far from a commitment and certainly nothing anyone should count on happening. There didn’t appear to be another new challenger on the horizon," said Dave Meltzer. [H/T: Cultaholic]

With Roman sitting atop the WWE mountain as champion for almost three years, who would be better than his very own family member to return and dethrone him?

Will The Rock ever face Roman Reigns? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

