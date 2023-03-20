"She's a beast" - Legend picks Bianca Belair as the best female wrestler of 2022 (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Diamond Dallas has picked Bianca Belair as the "Female wrestler of the Year" 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The EST of WWE had an unforgettable 2022, during which she cemented her position as arguably the biggest female wrestler in the business today. Belair defeated Becky Lynch in an instant classic bout at WrestleMania 38 to capture the RAW Women's Championship, which she holds to this date.

She has defended her title against numerous opponents throughout the year in hard-fought battles. This has made DDP pick Bianca Belair as the "Female Wrestler of the Year" during a recent chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling.

The wrestling legend mentioned how Belair shined both in the ring as well as outside of it through her character work and promos. DDP added that Bianca Belair was a "beast" though she looked "drop-dead gorgeous."

"I met her years ago when she was just starting in NXT. I saw this athlete and I mean, wow. I gotta give 2022 to her. Her matches were great; she had great opponents; her swag and what she brings to the ring; she's a superstar. As an athlete; Ronda Rousey is a pretty damn good athlete; Rhea Ripley is a pretty damn good athlete. If anybody saw the stuff they did with her in NXT early on, with her on the track, her doing all the athletic things she does. I mean she's a beast and she doesn't look like a beast. She's drop-dead gorgeous." (6:40 - 7:54)

Check out the full video below:

The voting lines for the annual Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards are open now! Make your picks here right now!

DDP wants to see Bianca Belair wrestle younger WWE talent

Furthermore, Diamond Dallas Page predicted that The EST of WWE would remain at the top for many more years in the company. The wrestling veteran also expressed his desire to see Bianca Belair take on fresh blood in WWE, as he believes the promotion has a lot of great performers on its roster.

"She had a hell of a year and she's still rolling and she's gonna keep rolling for years to come. It's gonna be really interesting down the line to see her with a lot of these young female talents that the WWE has. There's a lot of great talent there," said DDP. (8:00 - 8:22)

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Bianca Belair or Asuka have a match. They win. Get double teamed. Save each other. Then Asuka teases the poison mist.



Not great. But the match will be.



#WWERAW This is literally the exact same segment we've gotten the last few weeks since Asuka won Elimination Chamber.Bianca Belair or Asuka have a match. They win. Get double teamed. Save each other. Then Asuka teases the poison mist.Not great. But the match will be. This is literally the exact same segment we've gotten the last few weeks since Asuka won Elimination Chamber.Bianca Belair or Asuka have a match. They win. Get double teamed. Save each other. Then Asuka teases the poison mist.Not great. But the match will be.#WWERAW https://t.co/oiGsRhQEvk

Belair is set to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Asuka at WrestleMania 39. Considering how much momentum she has going into the match, Bianca Belair is the favorite to walk out with the title intact on her waist.

You can find DDP on his podcast DDP Snake Pit, alongside Jake The Snake Roberts, where they talk about an array of topics in the wrestling business.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes