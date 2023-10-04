"She's dethroning Rhea Ripley," "The End of Mami" - Fans go wild over a recent report on 31-year-old WWE star

Rhea Ripley has dominated WWE ever since she joined The Judgment Day last year. Mami became unstoppable after winning the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year and later capturing the then-SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania. However, fans believe that The Eradicator's reign will end when Jade Cargill reportedly arrives on Monday Night RAW.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley began to dominate the women's division on Monday Night RAW. Mami was squashing opponents in less than a few minutes, and the brand lacked star power and credible challengers for the champion in the coming weeks and months.

According to a new report from PWInsider, WWE might be sending Jade Cargill to Monday Night RAW after she makes her main roster debut for the promotion. Fans were excited to see Cargill wrestle for the promotion, and many have started to root for her as they believe she will finally dethrone Mami.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The report also states that Cargill will make her first appearance for the promotion at WWE Fastlane 2023. It will be interesting to see what the former TBS Champion will do on WWE's main roster.

Rhea Ripley recently returned to WWE RAW after Nia Jax's assault

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley feuded with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on Monday Night RAW. After successfully putting Morgan on the shelf, Rodriguez returned to the brand and challenged Mami for the title. The two women met at Payback 2023, but Mami escaped with her belt with the help of Dominik Mysterio.

Later, the management booked a rematch for the title with Dominik Mysterio barred from ringside. Towards the end of the championship bout, Nia Jax returned to the promotion and cost Raquel Rodriguez. After the match, Jax blindsided Mami and attacked her. The assault cost Rhea Ripley to miss weeks of the red brand.

During her absence, Damian Priest got attacked 4-on-1, Finn Balor was not cleared to compete, and Dominik Mysterio lost the North American Championship to Trick Williams at NXT No Mercy 2023. On the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, a furious Mami returned and confronted Priest and Mysterio.

After she returned to the brand, Mami gave Dom Dom an ultimatum to bring back the title that he lost. Meanwhile, Priest and Balor are scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against the team of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

