"She's disrespectful" - Bianca Belair takes a shot at top WWE RAW star

Following last night's edition of Monday Night RAW, WWE's Bianca Belair has seemingly taken umbrage with her WrestleMania 39 opponent Asuka.

Despite the Japanese star saving Belair from being attacked by Chelsea Green and Carmella, the 'Mania opponents shared an intriguing moment in the ring afterward. Asuka surprisingly stained Belair's championship belt with green mist.

During a recent interview with Cathy Kelley on RAW Talk, The EST of WWE suggested that Asuka was disrespectful for desecrating her title.

"I mean as much I appreciate her support, I would rather have her competition. We do have WrestleMania coming up but I mean she gave me a surprise, got green mist on my title stained it, it’s all on me. She’s disrespectful, that’s what I think about it.” (From 0:26 to 0:38)

Check out the full video below:

Asuka will look to win the RAW Women's Championship for the third time when she faces Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 on either April 1st or 2nd.

Bianca Belair continues to make history in WWE

Despite already achieving so much in her WWE career, it seems Belair is not done breaking incredible records.

It was announced this week that Belair had become the longest reigning black singles champion in WWE history after she surpassed MVP's United States Championship run. Following the news, The EST took to social media, praising MVP and touting her incredible achievement.

"Yes! Shoutout to MVP! I’m so honored!" tweeted the RAW Women's Champion.

Belair may soon be about to make even more history as she is closing in on Becky Lynch's 373-day record reign as RAW Women's Champion. Belair's time with the belt currently stands at 346 days.

Will Bianca Belair retain her title at WrestleMania 39? Send us your predictions in the comments section below.

Please credit RAW Talk and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes