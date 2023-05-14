WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently praised her on-screen rival, Zelina Vega.

Their clash at Backlash 2023 created an unforgettable atmosphere, with the LWO member receiving a tremendous ovation from the crowd. Ripley, gracious in victory, recognized Vega's dedication and referred to her moment as akin to a WrestleMania experience.

When Rhea Ripley and Zelina Vega stepped into the ring at Backlash in Puerto Rico, the anticipation was palpable. Both stars possess immense talent and charisma, and their clash promised a memorable encounter. Fans were not disappointed, as Vega's entrance garnered an electrifying response, indicating the respect and admiration she had gained.

Despite Vega's commendable efforts, it was The Eradicator who emerged victorious, showcasing her dominance in the squared circle.

During an appearance on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, Rhea Ripley praised Zelina Vega. The Nightmare acknowledged the hard work and dedication Vega had put into her craft, elevating their encounter to a level reminiscent of WrestleMania moments.

"Then seeing her walk out with the flag, go to her family, have them get in the ring, and then get so emotional live on camera when I know that she's not a very emotional showing person, especially that sort of emotion. She's normally a little angry Gremlin. It was hard for me to sort of play off it in the way that Rhea Ripley would," said Ripley. [H/T WrestlingNews]

Rhea Ripley recalls her biggest fear about WWE Backlash

Zelina Vega's reception from the audience at Backlash 2023 was nothing short of extraordinary. The ovation she received indicated a recognition of her talent and the hard work she had invested.

On the same Cheap Heat podcast, The Nightmare revealed that she was happy for the LWO member at Backlash Premium Live Event and, at one point, was even worried that Vega’s moment would be drowned out by chants of ‘Mami.’

"I was thinking about it later that night, I was like, hopefully, the Mami chants don't drown anything out because I know how special this event is to her because I know how special it would be for me to be able to perform in Australia, so I can only relate to that, especially since she's never had like that big opportunity and she's worked so hard for it."

The response Vega got from the crowd helped Rhea put her mind to ease, as the Puerto Rican audience was firmly behind Zelina Vega during their match.

