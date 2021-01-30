"She's exactly where she should be" - Charlotte Flair on Asuka as WWE RAW Women's Champion

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE last month after a six-month break.In her first night back with the company, Charlotte Flair became tag team partners with Asuka. They won the Women's Tag Team Championships from Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax at WWE TLC. The two stars used to be rivals, but Flair recently commented that Asuka deserves her spot as the WWE RAW Women's Champion.

Flair is a living legend. She has practically done everything a female competitor can do in WWE. She's a Grand Slam Champion, and she has been a singles champion seven times. On the other hand, Asuka is widely seen as one of the best women's wrestlers in the world, and she is the reigning WWE RAW Women's Champion.

Recently, Charlotte Flair spoke to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, and shared her feelings on Asuka as the RAW Women's Champion. She stated that Asuka should be the foundation of the RAW women's division.

"Creatively, when I came back, to bring the Asuka rivalry full circle , from thinking about WrestleMania 34 to being in her corner was mind-blowing. To me, Asuka has always been my mountain, but then while I was away, seeing her being the backbone of the RAW women's division, her being the champ, she's exactly where she should be."

As Charlotte Flair pointed out, she and Asuka have come a long way from their heated rivalry that culminated at WWE WrestleMania 34. Now, they're enjoying a successful reign as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. But there might be trouble in paradise.

Charlotte Flair wants a shot at the WWE RAW Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair and Asuka on WWE RAW

At WWE Royal Rumble, Charlotte Flair and Asuka will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. But "The Queen" will also try to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Regardless of what happens on Sunday, Flair said she has her eyes on the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

"But with it being 'Mania season, I really feel like I don't know what's going to happen! Right now, Asuka is the champ and I'm just waiting in line, or my turn for that opportunity. But as of right now, I feel like the title is where it should be, and it's in good hands."

If Flair wins the Women's Royal Rumble Match, she'll become the first female competitor to win the battle royal twice. Either way, for the time being, "The Queen" and Asuka is a dream team on WWE RAW.