"She's getting it worse than I did" - Liv Morgan feels bad for underutilized SmackDown star [Exclusive]

Liv Morgan has been on the WWE main roster for a few years now, but one of the biggest challenges she has had to face is the lack of consistent TV time she's gotten. Morgan also said that she felt for Naomi, who was in an even worse position.

Despite this, she has maintained popularity with the WWE Universe. In 2021, TV time seems to have come to Liv Morgan more, although it wasn't always that way.

Before a big appearance at the Money in the Bank ladder match, Liv Morgan had to struggle more than any other competitor to get a spot on the pay-per-view. Liv Morgan picked up big wins, but authority figure Sonya Deville didn't put her in the match, always choosing other women who Morgan beat.

Liv Morgan was eventually added to the match and was described by Michael Cole as the "sentimental" favorite to win the Money in the Bank ladder bout. It was Nikki A.S.H. who took the briefcase home, cashing in one night later on RAW.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino, Liv Morgan explained her feud with Sonya Deville on SmackDown before Money in the Bank 2021:

"Honestly, I felt like she kind of had something against me, or she was trying to pull something out of me, but she pretty much just announced various women to be inserted into the [MITB] match, which started my beef with Carmella and Zelina [Vega]. I just didn't understand. Maybe she has something against me, maybe she just wants to be in the ring, maybe she knows how bad I want it and she's trying to take it from me. I have no idea, but I wanted to find out. Maybe, I impressed her to where I was also put in the match. For a while I had no idea what was going on and she's in a position of power."

Liv Morgan pointed out Naomi's scenario. 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi has been struggling for TV time, and has seemingly started a feud with Sonya Deville. Morgan said that Naomi has it worse than she did:

"I feel for Naomi, she's getting it worse than I did. She's singled out."

Will consistent TV time help Liv Morgan?

Liv Morgan doesn't look like she's in a prime position to become SmackDown Women's Champion anytime soon. With that said, consistent TV time on SmackDown is the first step towards eventual championship success.

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair are the two top women on SmackDown now, with Sasha Banks likely taking a top spot when she returns, while Bayley will return at some point in 2022 as well.

Liv Morgan's journey to the top will likely be an organic one, but that's how she can be a bigger star.

