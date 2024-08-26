"She’s going to stab her in the back" - 25-year-old WWE star betraying Nia Jax is inevitable, says Chelsea Green

Nia Jax has been on the run of her lifetime since returning to WWE under the new regime. While The Irresistible Force has gone from strength to strength in the last few months, Chelsea Green believes she may soon suffer a betrayal.

Nia Jax won the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam after winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament earlier in the year. The champion is close friends with Tiffany Stratton, who holds the Money in the Bank briefcase. Many believe that the 25-year-old will turn on Jax and cash in the contract on her.

Chelsea Green also iterated the same thing on SmackDown this past Friday but Nix Jax walked in on her. The former Women's Tag Team Champion addressed the situation on social media, predicting that Tiffany Stratton could betray The Irresistible Force.

"Okay, so it got a little weird on SmackDown. But it’s okay, Nia knows now. I said it all along that you cannot trust Tacky Time. They are acting like everything is all kosher, all good, but like she’s going to stab her in the back. Clearly, Tiffany is jealous of Nia and her reign as queen."

Chelsea Green also talked about Stratton being disrespectful to her.

"She is so disrespectful. She’s never been nice to me. Chelsea Green does not forgive and Chelsea Green does not forget."

WWE veteran detailed how the program between Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton could be booked

While Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton are currently best friends, the duo clashing down the line looks inevitable. Former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on how Triple H and Co. could go about the potential feud, detailing a way to turn Stratton babyface.

"Unless you did the old, 'She [Tiffany Stratton] saved Nia a few times and she bailed Nia out a few times and then Nia turns on her because you know maybe that made Nia look bad or the old, 'I never asked you for any help,' that type of thing. So if she saved Nia's backside a couple of times and then the heel turns on the babyface, I think that gets people behind her," he said.

Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton have also been joined by Pretty Deadly in the last few weeks, hinting at the formation of a new stable. The Irresistible Force is scheduled to face Michin on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

