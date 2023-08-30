"She's got the fire" - Hall of Famer thinks top star could dethrone Rhea Ripley as the Women's World Champion (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes Raquel Rodriguez has the "fire" to dethrone Rhea Ripley as the Women's World Champion.

Though The Eradicator didn't get to defend her title at MITB and SummerSlam, she will put it on the line against Raquel Rodriguez at Payback. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion got the better of Rhea Ripley on this week's RAW and is heading into the event with plenty of momentum.

On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter explained that Raquel Rodriguez had the fire to win the Women's World Championship. The veteran journalist thinks no performer has "womanhandled" Ripley in the way Rodriguez did on RAW.

However, Apter added that he wanted the Judgment Day member to retain her title and continue her run at the top in the women's division.

"She's got a good chance of it because I'm going to go into kayfabe; she's got the fire to beat Rhea Ripley. I have never seen Ripley being womanhandled like that before. There's a possibility of that. But I don't really wanna see it. I want to see Rhea Ripley be undefeated," said Bill Apter. [33:25 - 33:52]

Vince Russo is unimpressed with Rhea Ripley's WWE booking

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer explained a big problem plaguing the promotion's babyfaces.

Vince Russo thinks fan favorites like Becky Lynch and Raquel Rodriguez shouldn't be standing tall before their Premium Live Event matches.

Furthermore, Russo added that he was underwhelmed with Ripley's booking on RAW, saying she's less over with fans than she was until a few months back.

"I don't know why the babyfaces are up going into the big show. I don't understand that logic at all. Why is Raquel Rodriguez up? Why is Becky Lynch up? Do you ever notice as time goes on with this booking and writing, the wrestlers are less and less over. Rhea Ripley is less over than she was three months ago," said Vince Russo.

Regardless of who tops Payback 2023, it's safe to assume Ripley and Rodriguez would leave no stone unturned to bring the house down.

