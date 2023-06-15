"She's not happy" - Wrestling veteran on WWE possibly turning Bianca Belair heel after 14-time champion returned on SmackDown

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has questioned whether WWE will turn Bianca Belair heel after Charlotte Flair returned on SmackDown.

The EST of WWE lost her women's title to Asuka at Night of Champions 2023 after The Empress of Tomorrow blinded her with the blue mist. On the blue brand last week, she was informed by Adam Pearce during a backstage segment that she'll get a rematch soon.

However, after The Queen made a surprise return to the company, she became the #1 contender for the WWE Women's Championship. Bianca Belair wasn't pleased with this and even took to Twitter to air out her frustration.

On the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran commented on Charlotte Flair confronting Asuka on SmackDown.

"Charlotte's music plays and she makes a surprise entrance. And Pearce says that Charlotte needs to get in line for a shot at the title and she says she made the line. And meanwhile, she's standing there and wearing I don't know what kind of heels, how big they might have been. She's a tall girl anyway so now she's got these stilts on and Asuka looks like she's - because she ain't a tall girl but now there's a foot and a half height difference and Asuka is wearing this new belt that's as big as her entire upper body," said Cornette.

He also mentioned that Bianca Belair wasn't happy that The Queen was getting a title shot before and wondered whether WWE would turn her heel.

"And then Charlotte challenges Asuka and Asuka screams and gargles yes... Think they gonna switch Bianca heel? Because she's not happy," he added. [1:44-3:11]

Could Bianca Belair interfere in Asuka and Charlotte Flair's title match on SmackDown?

On the blue brand last week, the new WWE Women's Championship was unveiled by Adam Pearce, and it was handed to The Empress of Tomorrow.

The title will be on the line on the June 30 episode of SmackDown, as Asuka will go one-on-one with Charlotte Flair, the woman that ended her undefeated streak at WrestleMania 34.

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE

Ended as slide 2…

Now I’m side eyeing EERRYBODY..

#ESTofWWE #Smackdown Friday Mood started out as slide 1Ended as slide 2…Now I’m side eyeing EERRYBODY.. Friday Mood started out as slide 1Ended as slide 2…Now I’m side eyeing EERRYBODY.. 👀#ESTofWWE #Smackdown https://t.co/A2FsQrFJ52

Bianca Belair was visibly not happy about this, as she hasn't gotten her rematch yet against Asuka. There's a chance that she might get involved in the match. This could possibly lead to a triple-threat match between the two stars at Money in the Bank for the title.

Would you like to see a Bianca Belair heel turn? Sound off in the comments below!

