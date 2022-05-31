"She's Obsessed" - Liv Morgan fires shots at fellow WWE Superstar 

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley were once the best of friends on WWE TV, but now their friendship has turned sour and Morgan has resorted to firing shots at Ripley on Twitter.

Morgan and Ripley were once looking to claim the Women's Tag Team Championship together before The Nightmare decided that it was Morgan who was holding her back. The Australian superstar has since found solace in The Judgement Day.

Despite the two women drifting apart on TV, it appears that their feud is far from over since Morgan is still taking shots at Ripley on social media.

Both women appear to be enjoying some form of a vacation, with them updating the same kind of image, to which Morgan claimed:

"Y'all I think she's obsessed."

Rhea Ripley recently joined The Judgement Day alongside WWE Hall of Famer Edge

After turning on her best friend, Rhea Ripley went on to join The Judgement Day at WrestleMania Backlash, where she was able to help Edge come out on top against AJ Styles.

The Rated R Superstar has since teased that there could be one more member of the group yet to join and has been sharing some interesting choices online. The likes of Finn Balor, Styles, Morgan, Asuka, Ciampa, Simone Johnson, and several others have all been teased over the past week.

It's unclear if the newest member of the team will be announced tonight as part of Monday Night RAW. Edge could wait until Hell in a Cell on Sunday night since both Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley unveiled themselves as part of the most recent premium live events.

As of this writing, neither Judgement Day nor Liv Morgan have a match scheduled to take place at WWE's Hell in a Cell event next weekend.

