"She's the ONE"- WWE SmackDown Superstar reacts to Bayley's Royal Rumble 2024 victory

WWE SmackDown Superstar Dakota Kai recently took to social media to send a message to 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley.

Bayley conquered this year's Women's Royal Rumble and is slated to head to WrestleMania to face a womens' champion of her choosing. The Role Model entered the bout at number three and set a Women's Royal Rumble match record by lasting one hour and three minutes. Debutant Jade Cargill and the returning Liv Mogan, along with the Damage CTRL member, were the final three women.

Dakota Kai, who is also a part of Damage CTRL, commented on WWE's Instagram post of Bayley's triumph and applauded her achievement. Kai wrote that the Grand Slam Champion was the one.

"She’s the ONE 🥹".

Check out the comment of Dakota Kai on the Instagram post of the company:

Screenshot via WWE Instagram

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 winner Bayley expressed her admiration for Naomi and Natalya

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 winner Bayley opened up during a press conference after the show and expressed her admiration for Naomi and Natalya.

The Role Model referred to them as legends and also reflected on her start on the main roster during a UK tour. She also credited Naomi and Natalya for making her feel comfortable and welcomed during those initial days.

"Going out there and being in the ring with Naomi and Natalya and that first.. first three of us, legends. My first time doing anything on the main roster, it was a UK tour and it was me and Natalya vs Team BAD so like, they're the girls that really made me comfortable and took me in so being in there with them, they have been through everything, generations of this division and are still here helping everyone out, that was incredible and happy to have Naomi back," she said.

It will be interesting to see whether The Role Model challenges IYO SKY or Rhea Ripley for their respective titles at WrestleMania 40.

