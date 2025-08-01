  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jade Cargill
  • "She's your stereotypical champion"- Jade Cargill gives her honest thoughts on Tiffany Stratton

"She's your stereotypical champion"- Jade Cargill gives her honest thoughts on Tiffany Stratton

By Israel Lutete
Modified Aug 01, 2025 04:18 GMT
Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton (Images via WWE.com)
Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton (Images via WWE.com)

Jade Cargill has commented on how she honestly feels about Tiffany Stratton. She referred to the latter as a "stereotypical champion."

Ad

The two stars are set to collide at SummerSlam Night One for the WWE Women's Championship. The Storm earned the right to challenge for the title after winning the Queen of the Ring tournament. This will be her first singles title match in the company.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Podcast, Jade Cargill was asked for her honest thoughts on Tiffany Stratton. She stated:

"I think she's great, but she's not Jade Cargill. I think she's your stereotypical champion. I think that she's what they expect, and I'm what they can't control," said Cargill. [0:29 - 0:40]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bully Ray asked her to clarify what she meant by 'stereotypical champion':

"Oh you had to make me go down the rabbit hole. We don't even want to go there. I don't even have to say it. It's something I don't even have to say. People aren't used to a woman like me. People are not used to a woman like me. I go out there, I dominate, I know who I am, and people don't like that at all." [0:48 - 1:02]
Ad

You can check out the full video below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Will Jade Cargill walk out of SummerSlam with her first world title?

The Storm held the Women's Tag Team Championship with Bianca Belair, but she's yet to hold singles gold. Her former rival Naomi, whom she beat at WWE Evolution, is the current Women's World Champion.

Jade is a top star in WWE, so it wouldn't be shocking if she dethrones Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam. However, only time will tell what happens. It'll be interesting to see who walks away with the gold.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications