"She's your stereotypical champion"- Jade Cargill gives her honest thoughts on Tiffany Stratton

Jade Cargill has commented on how she honestly feels about Tiffany Stratton. She referred to the latter as a "stereotypical champion."

The two stars are set to collide at SummerSlam Night One for the WWE Women's Championship. The Storm earned the right to challenge for the title after winning the Queen of the Ring tournament. This will be her first singles title match in the company.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Podcast, Jade Cargill was asked for her honest thoughts on Tiffany Stratton. She stated:

"I think she's great, but she's not Jade Cargill. I think she's your stereotypical champion. I think that she's what they expect, and I'm what they can't control," said Cargill. [0:29 - 0:40]

Bully Ray asked her to clarify what she meant by 'stereotypical champion':

"Oh you had to make me go down the rabbit hole. We don't even want to go there. I don't even have to say it. It's something I don't even have to say. People aren't used to a woman like me. People are not used to a woman like me. I go out there, I dominate, I know who I am, and people don't like that at all." [0:48 - 1:02]

You can check out the full video below:

Will Jade Cargill walk out of SummerSlam with her first world title?

The Storm held the Women's Tag Team Championship with Bianca Belair, but she's yet to hold singles gold. Her former rival Naomi, whom she beat at WWE Evolution, is the current Women's World Champion.

Jade is a top star in WWE, so it wouldn't be shocking if she dethrones Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam. However, only time will tell what happens. It'll be interesting to see who walks away with the gold.

