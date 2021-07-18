"She's so sweet and so nice" - Santino Marella's daughter praises former WWE star [Exclusive]

Santino Marella's daughter Bianca Carelli had high praise for former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis in her latest chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta.

Carelli recently opened up about meeting several WWE Superstars backstage when Marella was an active wrestler. She specifically talked about Kanellis and stated that she was incredibly nice to her back then. Check out her full comments below:

"I would go often on the road with my dad, and you know, everybody's backstage. You know, when you're a kid, I'm just sitting in catering while my dad's probably filming something, or probably in this office room, or over here. So, you're kind of just sitting there, bored, waiting for your dad to come back. Everybody he worked with, all the wrestlers were so nice. Coming over, talking with me, asking me, 'oh, do you need something?' just keeping me some company because they're there for long, long hours."

"They're at the show sometimes for 10 hours? So, it's a long day. You have a lot of conversations with people. You get to meet a lot of people. Everybody I've ever met that worked with my dad has just been a nice, awesome person. I don't think I've had one bad experience with a single person. Maria, she's so sweet and so nice and obviously she did a lot of stuff with my dad. Same with Beth [Phoenix]," said Bianca Carelli.

Maria Kanellis and Santino Marella were involved in a short-lived romantic angle

In June 2007, Maria Kanellis kicked off an on-screen romantic angle with Santino Marella. The duo was a part of a memorable segment with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin later that year. The Rattlesnake wasn't happy with Marella criticizing his movie "The Condemned" and decided to take matters into his own hands on that night.

The segment ended with Austin hitting a Stunner on Santino Marella and giving a beer bath to him and Maria Kanellis.

When stone cold gave both Santino Marella and Maria a beer bath on Raw 😂😂 #WWE pic.twitter.com/jmXp4nQGQa — 不安 (@neverxwas) March 16, 2016

Maria Kanellis went on to wrestle Santino Marella on an episode of WWE RAW in early 2008 and surprisingly won the match after pinning the latter. She had another run with WWE in the late 2010s which ended last year when she was let go by the promotion.

