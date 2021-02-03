"She's so talented" - Bianca Belair praises a RAW Superstar

Bianca Belair made history at this weekend's Royal Rumble by becoming the first African-American woman to win the match, and did so from the No. 3 spot, also making her this year's Iron Woman.

A spot that caught the attention of fans in the women's Royal Rumble match was when Naomi pulled herself back into the ring using Bianca Belair's hair, and the duo held hands and worked together to remain in the match.

In a recent interview with Complex, Bianca Belair said of the fun moment:

"That's definitely one of my favorite moments of the match. I got to be in the ring with Naomi last year for the Royal Rumble for a very short time. But having that moment with her, we both almost being eliminated and dangling off the rope and realizing like, 'look if we got to do this together, we have to work together.' And when we finally work together, we end up saving ourselves in the process. So that was an amazing moment to have with her and shared everything with her and I've always looked forward to like just getting in the ring and creating magic with her because she's so athletic and she's so talented."

Bianca Belair recalled watching Naomi in a match before her days in NXT

In the same interview, Bianca talked about the time she went to a wrestling show, and saw Naomi, and was impressed by what she saw. Reflecting on the first time she saw Naomi live, Bianca Belair said:

"I remember right before I went to NXT, I went to a show in Atlanta when I was living there. I believe it was like a six women tag and Naomi came out. It was my first time seeing her live. It's crazy how I just naturally just gravitated towards her. I was about a month away from going to the Performance Center and seeing her in the ring really helped me imagine seeing myself in the ring; I could see myself through her. So remembering that moment from seeing her just before I got to NXT so now being able to share the ring with her to save ourselves, that was an amazing and special moment in the Royal Rumble."

The full interview with Bianca Belair is available here.