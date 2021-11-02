"She is a very special one" - Eva Marie breaks character to praise RAW Superstar

Eva Marie made her return to WWE on Raw earlier this year alongside former NXT UK Superstar Doudrop.

The former Total Divas star has since split from her protege, but despite the two women being at odds on screen, she was able to break character to praise the star.

Doudrop recently spoke to Matty Paddock of The Daily Star where she was able to reveal her thoughts on Eva Marie and Marie responded in the same fashion.

Marie works as a heel on Monday Night RAW, but it appears that Doudrop's recent comments about her friend and on-screen rival have forced the star to publicly reveal that the duo have immense respect for each other off-screen.

"This is just the beginning for this incredible human being! She is a very special one," Eva wrote as part of a heartfelt tweet.

Eva Marie is currently sidelined from WWE RAW whilst filming a movie

A few weeks ago on RAW, Eva Marie was attacked by Shayna Baszler following their match which left her sidelined from in-ring action.

Eva wasn't part of the WWE Draft and is currently considered a free agent, with recent reports suggesting that the star could be sidelined for several months whilst she is part of a movie project.

Doudrop has remained on RAW following the Draft and recently made it to the finals of The Queen's Crown Tournament.

Marie was originally released from WWE in 2017 and went on to make a move into the acting industry. WWE then opted to re-sign the former star earlier this year and she has since wrestled a handful of matches on RAW.

Upon her eventual return, Marie could once again enter into a program with her former protege, whether as an ally or as a rival.

