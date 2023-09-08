'She is a star'- Former WWE Superstar Gail Kim reacts to a potential dream match with current wrestler

Former WWE Superstar Gail Kim has recently praised IMPACT Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo.

Kim was one of the biggest names in the industry of women's wrestling for well over a decade. She even won the WWE Women's Championship in her first match for the company. However, her best-known work was in TNA / Impact Wrestling, where she spearheaded the Knockouts Division. She was the inaugural Knockouts Champion and has held the title for a record seven times in her career.

In a recent interview with Deonna Purrazzo, the current Impact Wrestling star was asked whom she would like to have a dream match with at Impact 1000. Purrazzo was quick to answer that it would be Gail Kim. She also explained how the entire Knockouts division looks up to Kim and termed her the 'OG.'

The former WWE Superstar has responded to Purrazzo's statement as she hailed the three-time Knockout World Champion and called her a star.

"She does right by me, the KO division and @IMPACTWRESTLING Deonna has proven that she is the Virtuosa…. She is a star. ❤️⭐️," Kim wrote.

In 2016, Kim was the first-ever female inducted into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame. She currently works as a Producer for Impact Wrestling.

Former WWE Superstar Gail Kim is set to return for one more match at IMPACT 1000

Impact Wrestling is ready for a memorable 1000th episode celebration with several names from Impact/TNA's past set to appear on the show.

Gail Kim, the legendary Knockout star, is also returning for one more match. The record-breaking seven-time Knockout Champion made the announcement during an interview with Busted Open Radio.

It was later announced that she would team with Awesome Kong (who is also coming out of retirement for the match), Trinity, Jordynne Grace, and a mystery partner to take on the team of Deonna Purrazzo, Angelina Love, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and a mystery partner.

This will be Kim's first match since her bout against Tessa Blanchard at Impact Wrestling Rebellion in 2019.

