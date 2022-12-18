"She started it" - Ronda Rousey claims SmackDown star initiated huge rivalry with her

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler had some stern words for Raquel Rodriguez this week.

During the Friday Night show, Raquel was in a backstage interview discussing next week's Gauntlet match and whether she would be fit to compete in it.

Rousey and Shayna suddenly launched an unprovoked attack and targeted her already injured elbow. The two stars left the former NXT Women's Champion writhing in pain on the floor.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with the Baddest Woman on the Planet and Shayna Baszler on this week's SmackDown LowDown to discuss their actions. Baszler said that they were not worried about any of the competitors taking part in the Gauntlet Match.

"Let's take a look at the field here. So we have Raquel, we all know about Raquel. Emma, beat her. Let's see here, Liv, already beat her. Tegan, a cheater who doesn't really deserve a shot at the title. We have Xia, she hasn't even been here long enough to be doing any sort of challenging for any titles. Sonya? She's felt that Armbar too," Baszler said.

The SmackDown Women's Champion also defended her actions, saying that she was always respectful and cordial before Raquel insulted her.

"She started it. Like I had been nothing but respectful to her. I did nothing but give her opportunities. I've been great to her." [From 0:18 - 1:18]

Before Ronda could finish, Baszler took her away, stating that the champ did not have to explain herself to anyone.

You can watch the full interview here:

A Gauntlet Match will determine the next challenger for Ronda Rousey next week

WWE fans will witness a Gauntlet Match next week on SmackDown to determine the new number-one contender for Ronda Rousey.

The match will feature several top competitors of the blue brand, including Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Tegan Nox, Emma, Xia Li, and Sonya Deville. The six women will duke it out for an opportunity to claim the SmackDown Women’s Title from Ronda Rousey.

Vin  @WhoisVindictive This Gauntlet Match should be interesting if it gets time. At least there will be some fresh matchups. #SmackDown This Gauntlet Match should be interesting if it gets time. At least there will be some fresh matchups. #SmackDown https://t.co/nypnCfEd9m

Who do you think will emerge as the next challenger for The Baddest Woman on the Planet? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes