"She was strong as hell" - Arn Anderson reacts to forgotten female star being called the 'Original Goldberg' 

The most recent episode of ARN followed a special Q&A format, and Arn Anderson talked about former NWA star Nickla Ann Roberts-Byrd, also known by her ring name, Baby Doll.

She used the 'You're next' catchphrase way before Goldberg even entered the pro wrestling industry. One of the listeners of the podcast even referred to her as the 'Original Goldberg.'

Arn Anderson worked with Baby Doll in the 1980s, and he remembered her as a strong athlete in her prime. He said that Baby Doll's strength was such that she could easily piggyback Tully Blanchard.

"You know, it's funny, that we all steal from each other. Different generations steal from each other and promo lines. Baby Doll was really, probably tough. I know she was strong as hell, that I did know. She used to ride Tully piggyback down to Atlanta airport on her back, you know, once or twice I saw that. Yes, she rode Tully piggyback, you know. They were just goofing around," recalled Arn Anderson.

Arn Anderson on Baby Doll stopping a man from stabbing Tully Blanchard

Arn Anderson also recalled how Baby Doll once snatched a knife off a man who tried to stab Tully Blanchard. While the AEW personality wasn't sure about the story's accuracy, he was certain about her courage and sheer strength.

Arn added that the 'You're next' promo line was perfect for Baby Doll as she was a tough woman who never backed down from a fight.

"So, and Tully had always said, he had a story where somebody tried to stab him or something, and she grabbed the knife by the blade and took it away from a guy. I don't know if that's 100% true, but that's the story he told. That's one tough lady! If the whole "You're Next" thing was cut right to the meat of it, 'You're next,' says it all," Arn Anderson added.

Baby Doll was booked as a dominant female performer during her heyday and was mainly known for working in Jim Crockett Promotions.

She is currently 59 years old and wrestled her last match in a 'Battle of the Sexes' contest against Jim Cornette for Big Time Wrestling (BTW) in 2016.

