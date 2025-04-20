"She will be missed"- Naomi sends a heartbreaking message after losing to Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 41

Naomi suffered a major loss at WrestleMania 41 last night as she came up short against Jade Cargill. The former SmackDown Women's Champion made a startling revelation following her loss, sending a heartbreaking message on social media.
The real-life Bloodline member and Jade Cargill made history on Night One of WrestleMania 41 as they competed in the first non-title women's singles match at The Showcase of The Immortals since 2006. The two women had been at odds for several months and got a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
The rivalry between the two started when Naomi attacked Jade Cargill backstage last November. The former AEW star returned at Elimination Chamber, where she inflicted a beating upon her former friend. The Storm got the last laugh at WrestleMania as she emerged victorious in the singles match.
Naomi, who was once known as "The Glow" due to her colorful attire and glowy makeup, recently reflected on her old look. She noted that the former version of herself was a sweet girl and would be missed, seemingly hinting that she won't be going back to that character.
"She was such a sweet girl it’s a shame what they did to her she will be missed," she said.
The 37-year-old has been sporting a darker look lately. Her gear was also black in color, and so was her hair during her WrestleMania 41 match.
