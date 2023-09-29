"She will turn heads while walking through the airport" - WWE announcer hails Jade Cargill as the next sensation star

SmackDown announcer Corey Graves recently spoke about Jade Cargill signing with WWE.

This week, ESPN broke the news that the former AEW star had signed a multi-year deal with WWE. Before making the jump to the Stamford-based wrestling juggernaut, Cargill was part of All Elite Wrestling for almost two years. She made her name in the company with an impressive winning streak and also became the inaugural TBS Champion.

Speaking on After the Bell, Corey Graves was full of praise for Jade. He claimed that she was an extraordinary athlete with incredible abilities. The SmackDown announcer made it clear that Cargill possessed all the qualities of a star. Graves felt that she would be a huge attraction on any brand that she was a part of.

"Jade Cargill, physically speaking, a freak of nature. The girl has muscles like you've never seen before. She's a freak athlete but above all, in the little bits that I have seen of Jade, she's a star. She is a star in every sense of the word. The old pro wrestling adage, she will turn heads while walking through the airport. She is beautiful, she is powerful, she is talented. I think she is going to be a big addition to WWE, whether that be in NXT or RAW or SmackDown. This is exciting." [From 5:53 - 6:28]

Jade Cargill was recently seen at the Performance Center

With a WWE debut on the cards, Jade Cargill made her way to the Performance Center in Orlando this week.

Her visit was posted on the company's social media handles, with fans excited to see the 31-year-old star. Jade got into the ring and did her first training session at the facility.

The WWE women's roster is stacked with talented stars such as Bianca Belair, Bayley, Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and many more. It will be interesting to see the kind of impact Jade makes when she debuts on TV.

