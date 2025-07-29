  • home icon
  • Sheamus accused of cheating during WWE RAW

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 29, 2025 01:26 GMT
Sheamus
Sheamus is a former WWE Champion (source: WWE.com)

Sheamus was involved in a backstage segment on RAW. During the segment, he was accused of cheating.

Grayson Waller was in a tag team with Austin Theory for the past couple of years. However, in recent months, the two of them were often at odds. On the 19th May episode of RAW, Grayson Waller faced off against Sheamus and lost the bout. Since this loss, he hasn't competed in many televised matches. Last week, he admitted that his tag team with Austin Theory was done, and he tried to align himself with the New Day.

Tonight, on RAW, Sheamus was being interviewed backstage by Jackie Redmond when Grayson Waller interrupted him with the New Day. Waller accused the Celtic Warrior of 'cheating' to win his match against Rusev last week and their match from a few months ago. The Celtic Warrior then challenged Waller to a match, and he accepted. However, when Waller turned around after the segment, the New Day was nowhere to be seen.

It will be interesting to see if Grayson Waller tonight on WWE RAW will be able to beat The Celtic Warrior now that Austin Theory is no longer by his side.

Edited by Angana Roy
